Jessica Chastain Is 'Uncomfortable' With Real-Life Genre But Found This One Thing Different About 'The Good Nurse'

I have trouble sometimes with the real-crime genre. I find that it becomes quite fetishistic, in the way that they sensationalize violence

Jessica Chastain's latest Netflix feature movie, The Good Nurse, is trending in the USA and in the Top Ten of most countries. Despite her dislike for real-life adaptations, due to directors focusing their cameras on the criminals, she accepted the role of Amy Loughren because The Good Nurse did the opposite.

The story's main focus was on the enabling medical system and the heroes who took down Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne).