Jessica Chastain Is 'Uncomfortable' With Real-Life Genre But Found This One Thing Different About 'The Good Nurse'

I have trouble sometimes with the real-crime genre. I find that it becomes quite fetishistic, in the way that they sensationalize violence

Jessica Chastain's latest Netflix feature movie, The Good Nurseis trending in the USA and in the Top Ten of most countries. Despite her dislike for real-life adaptations, due to directors focusing their cameras on the criminals, she accepted the role of Amy Loughren because The Good Nurse did the opposite.

The story's main focus was on the enabling medical system and the heroes who took down Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne).

The Actors Steal The Show

The Academy Award winner started the press tour for the movie last month and was overwhelmed with happiness at critics' response. Although there were a few notes against the movie's low tone and dim lighting, critics praised Chastain, Redmayne, and Nnamdi Asomugha's performances as the saving grace.

Perhaps much of the impression came from the movie's unique direction, which shed light on Loughren's courage rather than glorifying Cullen's serial killing penchant. Watch this trailer via her Instagram profile.

Exalting The Heroes

The direction also impressed Chastain and her co-lead, who praised the humanity of the movie's director, Tobias Lindholm. They spent time with the real Loughren and learned about two sides to Cullen and how her friendship with him stopped the vicious killing cycle.

One of the major highlights of The Good Nurse was Chastain and Redmayne's undeniable chemistry as friends. It mirrored the real-life relationship Loughren had with Cullen before realizing he was a serial killer.

Moreso, Chastain, being a method actor, pushed her physical strength to the limit by working up her heart rate to look the part of a woman suffering from a poor heart condition.

Building Friendships That Last

Oh yeah, I'm a fraud. That's Amy, not me.

Chastain built a relationship with Loughren, causing her to deal with imposter syndrome while playing the character. However, Loughren encouraged her with kind words and assured the Oscar-winning actress that she was doing a great job portraying her.

In no time, Chastain fell into a pattern and delivered a flawless performance. When asked, she and Redmayne credited the chronological filming for the seamless delivery.

Successful Across Board

Chastain read the book by Charles Graeber and prepared six years before filming and release. So, a lot of thought and planning went into The Good Nurse. It's only right that it all paid off. The audience's response has been good, too, with the movie earning 88% approval from Google users and 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

