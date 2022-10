Vanessa Hudgens never disappoints when playing dress-up, and she's killed it again in her Halloween costume. The actress dressed in a feathered black dress with wicked dark makeup for the annual Thriller Night Halloween party.

According to her Instagram caption, Hudgens was going for a raven look, and she nailed it to a tee! Before the movie premiere, the 33-year-old hosted a private themed party with her best friends, as is customary for her every Halloween.