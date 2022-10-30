Kylie Jenner has put on a very racy display as she thrills her army of Instagram followers ahead of Halloween. The makeup mogul, 25, updated her account over the weekend with figure-flaunting shots as she flashed the flesh, going for a no-bottoms look and channeling a well-known Halloween costume. Kylie was embracing the Bride of Frankenstein look as she showed off her iconic curves, with a little October 31-appropriate horror thrown in.
Kylie Jenner Goes Bottomless In Bride Of Frankenstein Halloween Costume
The Latest
Jessica Chastain Is 'Uncomfortable' With Real-Life Genre But Found This One Thing Different About 'The Good Nurse'
It's Nearly Halloween
In photos now topping 7 million likes, the Hulu star opened by striking a frightening pose while holding a massive kitchen knife. The sister to Kendall Jenner flaunted her curvy hips and toned thighs while in a white and lacy top, also wearing her hair fixed stiff into a sprayed bun, one complete with white hair streaks.
Other images showed the billionaire holding a dark piece of cloth in front of her waist as it formed a bit of a skirt, although the undies-free and bottomless look hadn't gone anywhere. Kylie also showcased her toned abs after welcoming her second child earlier this year.
Fans And Celebs Love It
Kylie also shared fittings photos of herself in a figure-hugging and wowing white dress from iconic French designer Jean Paul Gaultier; sister Kim Kardashian would likely approve.
Kylie's Bride post has gained likes from model Ashley Graham, supermodel Gigi Hadid, plus sister Khloe Kardashian. Also dropping a like was Erica Mena. The posts come as a break from promo that's recently been shouting out a new drop from Kylie Cosmetics; Kylie's 2015-founded brand is all about fall lip combos right now.
Doing What She Loves
Kylie is now running four brands: alongside OG brand Kylie Cosmetics, there's Kylie Skin, plus Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. Of her makeup company, the mom of two told Elle:
"I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It's amazing!"
But There's No Privacy
Kylie was a pre-teen when Keeping Up With The Kardashians began airing - and so began the era of mega fame.
"Honestly, I don't remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me," Jenner added.