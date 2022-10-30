Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It Casual In Sheer Tank Top And Shorts

Looking gorgeous as she smoldered in her skin-heavy look, the Hulu star posed amid white couch seating and in daylight.

Going sexy and staying low-key, Kourtney posed in a skintight and ribbed tank in ivory, also going somewhat sheer and braless. The mom of three drew attention to her hourglass figure as she wore tiny black shorts, flaunting her toned and tan legs. She posed holding a product from husband Travis' brand while sending the camera a sultry gaze. She also donned a discreet silver necklace while wearing her dark locks tied back and loose strands framing her face.