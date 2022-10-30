Kourtney Kardashian is stunning as she flaunts her curves in 2022's biggest fashion trend. The 43-year-old reality star and Poosh founder posted to Instagram ahead of the weekend, showing off her killer figure in a tiny shorts and tank top look, also using her post to shout out her husband's wellness brand. Earlier this year, Kourtney married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The rocker is the CEO of Barker Wellness, and Kourtney was making sure the company gets plenty of promo.
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It Casual In Sheer Tank Top And Shorts
Stuns In See-Through Top And Shorts
Looking gorgeous as she smoldered in her skin-heavy look, the Hulu star posed amid white couch seating and in daylight.
Going sexy and staying low-key, Kourtney posed in a skintight and ribbed tank in ivory, also going somewhat sheer and braless. The mom of three drew attention to her hourglass figure as she wore tiny black shorts, flaunting her toned and tan legs. She posed holding a product from husband Travis' brand while sending the camera a sultry gaze. She also donned a discreet silver necklace while wearing her dark locks tied back and loose strands framing her face.
Promoting Barker Wellness
In a caption, Kourtney wrote: "Now that I am officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink. And since I'm such a fan of my husband's @barkerwellness line, it made perfect sense!"
Kardashian, who has herself just launched her Lemme vitamins brand, added: "My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration- and I could not be happier with how the products turned out."
A Savvy Business Move
The Kardashians are known for helping the family out with the business side of things. Fans can shop Barker Wellness at Kourtney's 2019-founded Poosh site, alongside the Barker Wellness website.
"I hope you love this line as much as we do, and that they become a part of your daily routine like they are ours. Available exclusively at shop.poosh.com and barkerwellness.com," the former E! star also wrote.
Business Is Booming
The gallery also included photos of Kourtney oiling up her legs. The star is seemingly doing better than ever in 2022. Poosh is huge, The Kardashians is on Season 2, Lemme is out, and Kourtney seems to have found true love with Travis Barker. For more steamy couples snaps, check out Kourtney's Instagram.