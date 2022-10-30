Rebel Wilson Wows In Unbelievable Barbie Halloween Costume

In photos shared to her IG this weekend, Rebel posed with others and in a row. Everyone was either in a Barbie or Ken box, as Barbiecore sweeps fashion trends. Rebel was seen on the far right in her opening slide. The blonde posed in tight black leggings, adding retro and chunky black platforms to add height to her frame.

The Pitch Perfect star also went glittery up top with a silver accent as she wore a fluffy pink jacket worn open. Shades completed the wowing look.

"Come of Barbies let's go party! Happy Halloween!" Wilson captioned her gallery as fans left over 300,000 likes in under 16 hours.