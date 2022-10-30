Rebel Wilson is making headlines as she shows off major pink colors while attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, CA. The 42-year-old actress posted to Instagram to mark her presence at the swanky bash, one seeing her and Carly Steel go full Barbie and make it a "limited edition" affair. The Australian posed in a box while recreating the iconic doll, choosing a girly blush pink palette for her outfit. Rebel further turned heads as she flaunted the 80 pounds she's dropped since debuting her "year of health" in 2020.
Rebel Wilson Wows In Unbelievable Barbie Halloween Costume
All Barbie For Halloween Party
In photos shared to her IG this weekend, Rebel posed with others and in a row. Everyone was either in a Barbie or Ken box, as Barbiecore sweeps fashion trends. Rebel was seen on the far right in her opening slide. The blonde posed in tight black leggings, adding retro and chunky black platforms to add height to her frame.
The Pitch Perfect star also went glittery up top with a silver accent as she wore a fluffy pink jacket worn open. Shades completed the wowing look.
"Come of Barbies let's go party! Happy Halloween!" Wilson captioned her gallery as fans left over 300,000 likes in under 16 hours.
Plenty More Going On
Rebel is making all kinds of headlines and not just for slimming down. In 2022, she's happier than ever with girlfriend Ramona Agruma, even sparking recent engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a ring. She's also proven popular with new movie Senior Year. The Olly partner has further snagged more promotional deals as her profile keeps shooting up - Instagram is the place to go for all things #ad.
Getting Her Promo On
In a recent promo for wellness brand EmFace, Rebel posed while all glammed up and stunning in a black look. She told fans:
"Enjoying the results of #Emface as I headed to the Academy Museum Gala last night. My face looks effortlessly snatched and glowing! ⭐️ Very satisfied with the results!"
Admitting Weight Gain
While Rebel has largely made headlines for weight loss, she did gain 3 kilos this year while enjoying a vacation.
"I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort… I've lost all self control," she wrote. "But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."