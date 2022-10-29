Dua Lipa is stunning fans as she shows off her figure and enjoys her travels in Japan. The Levitating singer has squeezed even more into her busy schedule after rocking up to the Vogue Forces of Fashion Conference earlier this month, and new photos on her Instagram have been proving that she's handling the busy lifestyle just fine. Posting recently, the pop star dazzled in a collared and plunging dress with an open-chested finish, showing off her curves in a discreet way and gathering plenty of likes in the process.
Dua Lipa Stuns In Plunging Dress While Exploring Japan
Stuns In Japan Look
Going for a low-key opener, Dua posed outdoors and amid stunning greenery. The Grammy winner was in the sunlight as she stood on the grass and was surrounded by tons of silver balls for an unusual finish. She wowed in a long and coat-like dress in black, one boasting a shirtless feel and a white collar, plus a dangling strip of black fabric at the neck.
Going braless, Dua drew attention to her slender figure, wearing black leather flats and holding a blue purse strung over her shoulder. The brunette looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore discreet blush and a red lip, plus her long locks worn down. "Exploring Naoshima," she wrote.
Not long after, Dua updated from Tokyo.
Tagging Luxury Designer
While Dua is signed to Italian designer Versace, she did opt for the brand's rival: French designer Chanel was behind the purse in the photos. Dua joins the likes of supermodel duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus supermodel Emily Ratajkowksi in fronting Donatella Versace's brand.
Thrilled To Join Versace
"I'm really excited to collaborate with the iconic Versace Maison," Dua said upon her Versace join. She added: "Working closely with Donatella and sharing the passion we have in common for fashion has been surreal. Collaborating with her during this time has been an unforgettable experience."
Another brand has Dua, though. Sportswear giant PUMA has the singer as its main face alongside singer Selena Gomez.
A Personal Meaning Behind Capsule Collection
The Future Nostalgia star has also collaborated with PUMA to bring shoppers her designs. The Flutur capsule collection is a '90s-inspired one, and it comes with a tie to Dua's Kosovo roots.
"The name of the capsule, 'Flutur', is the Albanian word for butterfly. I chose it to pay homage to my heritage while also celebrating this new beginning with Puma," the singer explained. For more, check out Dua Lipa's Instagram.