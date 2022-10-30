Evan Peters Initially Wanted To Do A 'Normal' Rom-Com Instead Of 'Dahmer'

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story revolved around one of the most sensitive real-life crime and serial killer stories, in that while it gained a high level of streaming in the first weeks of its release, it also drew major criticism. These were real victims, and their families did not seem to agree with the project being made.

Per THR, Muprhy later opened up that the families of Dahmer's victims did not respond to interviews and research when the project was in its early stage. He recalled:

"We reached out to 20, around 20, of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people. And not a single person responded to us in that process."

The moviemakers relayed that the team of researchers had to improvise in order to uncover the untold truth about the victims. Murphy explained that, as opposed to the negativity around the project, the aim was to tell the stories of the victims as real people who had dreams, hopes, and families before the unfortunate end.