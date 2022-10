The Watcher star, Isabel Gravitt, may not be everyone's favorite at the moment because of how well she played her character, Ellie Brannock but her outfit to the premiere is a winner! The actress showed up to the premiere in a classic black dress.

She has a limited presence on Instagram with only ten pictures but is slowly winning the public's hearts. Before The Watcher, Gravitt starred in the TV series Little Fire Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.