Kaley Cuoco Looks Fantastic In Sporty Outfit

Looking confident and super fit, Kaley snapped a selfie while indoors and with a female - at the time, her trainer. The HBO Max star flaunted her gym-honed body in a skintight and black sleeveless bodysuit, one clinging to her every curve and showing she's got plenty of muscle.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who is known for her low-key vibes, kept it fuss-free as she ditched the makeup. She also wore her blonde locks swept back and away from her face. A pink necktie worn scarf-style, plus fun shades atop the star's head completed the look.

A caption confirmed that the female companion was Kaley's trainer; however, she has seemingly since switched - Ryan is a regular at her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, and he's even opened up to Today on how he trains his A-Lister client.