Kaley Cuoco Looks Fantastic In Sporty Outfit

Kaley Cuoco may be making headlines for her growing baby bump right now, but the actress still has fans gushing over an old photo. The 36-year-old had Instagram fans reviewing an old workout snap as Kaley modeled a tight black look, with the photo coming as a reminder that keeping healthy is a priority for her. Kaley is an avid yogi and also trains with trainer Ryan Sorensen. This shot showed her getting goofy during a downtime moment.

Stunning In Tight Gym Look

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | MEGA

Looking confident and super fit, Kaley snapped a selfie while indoors and with a female - at the time, her trainer. The HBO Max star flaunted her gym-honed body in a skintight and black sleeveless bodysuit, one clinging to her every curve and showing she's got plenty of muscle.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who is known for her low-key vibes, kept it fuss-free as she ditched the makeup. She also wore her blonde locks swept back and away from her face. A pink necktie worn scarf-style, plus fun shades atop the star's head completed the look.

A caption confirmed that the female companion was Kaley's trainer; however, she has seemingly since switched - Ryan is a regular at her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, and he's even opened up to Today on how he trains his A-Lister client.

Trainer Says She's A Pro

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | Todd Williamson

Speaking on TV about Kaley, Ryan revealed: "Kaley's favorite workouts are the ones that challenge her. Like if she has a hard time doing something at first, she'll want to do that exercise every single time until she gets it." Kaley has featured Ryan on her Instagram, where pandemic workouts have also included sister Briana Cuoco.

Amazing Attitude

Kaley Cuoco
Getty | BG015/Bauer-Griffin

Detailing how he works with Kaley, Ryan continued:

"She started by using mobility sticks — and then eventually, she got to the point where she didn't need them anymore. She was like, 'I'm gonna keep at this until I get it right.' That's just how she works."

In October 2022, Kaley is keeping fit while also expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The couple has been together for under a year.

Loved Up With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Kaley has made headlines for saying that it was love at first sight with Tom, who marks her first relationship since splitting from ex Karl Cook in September 2021. Kaley and Karl were married in 2018. For more from Kaley and to see her baby bump, check out her Instagram.

