Kelly Ripa Kills It In Her 'Addams Family' Halloween Costume

Kelly Ripa's fans know to keep an eye out around Halloween time. The 52-year-old talk show queen, known for her sense of humor, is also adored for going all out with the October 31 calendar date every year; she's been doing just that on Instagram. Posting for her 3 million fans ahead of the weekend, the former sitcom star went with a throwback featuring 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos. She also channeled the iconic movie The Addams Family with major Morticia action.

Nailing Halloween Photo

Kelly Ripa
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Kelly had posed ballroom dancing dramatically with husband Mark as the two recreated a scene from the much-loved movie. Kelly had switched out her blonde locks for a glossy black wig, also highlighting her tiny figure while in a tight and maxi black dress - basically, what everyone saw in the 1991 flick starring Christina Ricci and Angelica Huston (who played Morticia Addams).

"#tbt Halloween tango with Morticia and Gomez 🎃💀👻🦇🧛🏻‍♂️ #halloween #adamsfamily," Kelly wrote in a caption. She quickly caught heart emoji from bestie and Bravo star Lisa Rinna.

Promoting 'Live Wire'

Kelly Ripa
Getty | Pacific Press

Kelly has had a very busy 2022, not only landing herself a new gig on the game show Generation Gap alongside her Live! one, but also releasing her book. Live Wire offers fans a selection of very witty short stories, all in true Kelly style.

"I keep saying it's like giving birth, only it takes two years and there's no epidural. So that's kind of how I feel, like it's slow contractions happening every five minutes and nobody's offering me pain meds. And it's much harder than I thought it was going to be," Ripa told Insider ahead of the release this fall.

Not Just Halloween

Kelly Ripa
Getty | J. Countess

Kelly made headlines earlier this month for shouting out a culture that isn't her own. She honored the festival of Diwali by stunning fans in a pink Punjabi suit as she honored Indian dress, also posing with CW actor hubby mark.

"If @kalpenn or anyone else invites you to a Diwali party, do it! Thank you to everyone for welcoming us with open arms, delicious food, chic fashion and masterful beats! Happy Diwali 🪔 swipe to see what all the fun is about!" she wrote.

Stuns At 52 Years Old

Kelly Ripa
Getty | Gotham

Kelly has also made recent headlines for ushering in her 52nd year, as she continues to defy her age. Kelly swears by good sleep, putting this down to the Persona Nutrition tailored vitamins brand she fronts.

