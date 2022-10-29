Kelly Ripa Kills It In Her 'Addams Family' Halloween Costume

Kelly has had a very busy 2022, not only landing herself a new gig on the game show Generation Gap alongside her Live! one, but also releasing her book. Live Wire offers fans a selection of very witty short stories, all in true Kelly style.

"I keep saying it's like giving birth, only it takes two years and there's no epidural. So that's kind of how I feel, like it's slow contractions happening every five minutes and nobody's offering me pain meds. And it's much harder than I thought it was going to be," Ripa told Insider ahead of the release this fall.