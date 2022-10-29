Miley Cyrus Gets Cuddly With A Pitbull

Miley Cyrus is showing a massive heart as she reminds fans that she's a giant animal lover. The former Hannah Montana star featured on Instagram last week with a super cute shot of herself snuggling up to a Pitbull, also using her post to shout out her non-profit. The Slide Away hitmaker updated via her Happy Hippie Foundation's social media - fans know to check both the main feed and this one. Fans have left over 12,000 likes for a shot of Miley with a total of three dogs, plus a reminder not to stigmatize against certain breeds of canine.

Cute With Her Pooches

The photo showed the pop star lying down amid loud monochrome cushions in an ordinary setting. Miley was smiling while resting on a Pitbull seen next to her. The love was written all over the Midnight Sky singer's face as she gazed towards her pooch and sent out happy vibes. Miley wore a simple gray tank top, flaunting her arm tattoos as she added a little silver wrist jewelry.

The Gucci ambassador styled her blonde locks away from her face and in a bun. A video, meanwhile, was offered with a swipe.

It's Awareness Month

In a caption, Miley's foundation tagged her, writing:

"October is #PitBullAwarenessMonth! Our friends at Frankie, Lola & Friends Rescue brought one very special pit bull, Angel, into the life of our founder @mileycyrus." It continued:

"Pit bulls are often stigmatized as a violent breed, but with the right care and training, they can be sweet, kind and loving. Just like Angel, who's on her way to her official "good girl" certification, which will allow her to visit those in need of a smile!"

Adopt, Don't Shop

Miley joins the long list of celebrities who are dog lovers, from reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner to TV face Kelly Ripa and pop singer Ariana Grande. Miley has been vegan in the past, although the meat-free lifestyle didn't work out for her from a health perspective. The caption added:

"Just like other dog breeds, pit bulls have the ability to change lives for the better." Fans were also reminded that the foundation offers info on the adoption process.

Living Her Best Life

Miley has been fairly quiet on social media over the summer and fall of 2022, but fans seem to think she's doing well. Recent Instagram posts from her have shown off an outdoor hike plus promoted the Gucci designer she fronts.

