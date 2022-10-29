WWE's Barbie Blank Coba Slays In A Sexy Catwoman Costume

One of our great annual moments in pop culture is Halloween. Halloween weekend is the most delightful time of the year, and celebrities are going all out to celebrate the macabre occasion. Some of Hollywood's best have begun planning their costumes well in advance to celebrate throughout October. A celebrity's Halloween costume choice reveals more about them than anything else. Like everyone else, Barbie Blank Coba rocked her Halloween outfit while promoting a store on Instagram, and her look is simply stunning in every way.

Swipe to see her look.

Catwoman Halloween Look

The former WWE champion's sensual presentation of her Halloween costume has the heart beating in a transitional video. As she progressed through the video, Barbie Blank Coba flaunted her trim figure while donning a sheer black blouse with a crisscross front and a sheer sleeve. She matched the top with a black leather-hugging pair of pants that highlighted her bum. However, she chose a leather boot with a high heel and made sexual hand motions while rubbing her body. She kept her look understated but added scarlet lipgloss to her lips, and she finished off her Halloween costume with a Catwoman hat that partially obscured her face.

Barbie Gets Compliment From Fans

The WWE diva, who has more than a million followers, was recognized by her supporters, who showered her with comments about how hot she looked while wearing the Catwoman suit. A follower wrote, "You are incredibly beautiful. You look fantastic in those trousers. "Another person said, "Love the sensual hot video of you in Barbie in your bunny leather suit," while another added, "Could you be much more beautiful amazing," and more comments along those lines. With more comments continuing to come, the post has successfully received over 8,000 likes and 300 or more comments.

A Pink Bombshell

Whenever we think of "Hot," we see this picture of Barbie. She appears stunningly beautiful and extremely adorable in the outfit. After posting seductive bikini photos to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, two-time winner Kelly Kelly was dubbed unrecognizably by admirers. Kelly had us drooling in a pink glittering lingerie costume with her crisscross bra top, which she combined with sheer gloves on both hands and short, sheer socks on her legs. She had a high ponytail for her hair and a perfectly groomed face.

The Start Of A Love Story

On April 9, 2021, Barbara "Barbie" Blank and Joseph "Joe" Coba exchanged vows with the aid of their three dogs, who were disguised as ring bearers and carried the rings! She is a former WWE wrestler and reality TV personality, and he is an engineer who works in construction management. They initially met at their neighborhood dog park in May 2019, about two years ago. Following the couple's rescheduled weekend in Sedona, Arizona, where they walked up to Cathedral Rock, and a holiday to Bali that had to be postponed, Joe proposed on May 28, 2020. Barbie acknowledges that she thought about giving up halfway up, but she persisted, and Joe got down on one knee at the top.

