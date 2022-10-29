Kim Petras Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Latex Dress

Kim Petras, who was undoubtedly out on a night of fun with her teeming fans, shared several snaps on Instagram while showing love to her admirers. The Villain singer let her porcelain smooth skin be in contrast with her emo-style fashion choice. She slipped her curvy figure into a black lengthy form-fitting latex dress with a slight plunge at the neckline.

This gave fans an ample view of cleavage. Seemingly paying homage to the Halloween season, Petras rocked black lace gloves with web-like patterns as she spotted silver knuckle rings. The songstress let her blonde tresses done while holding it back from her face with a wide black headband.