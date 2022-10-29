Music star Kim Petras showed she was an absolute stunner in her latest social media share. The singer rocked jaw-dropping glam as she stepped into the night in stylish fashion pieces. Petras had fans gushing in drives as she basked in her beauty hour.
Kim Petras Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Latex Dress
Showing Out In Style
Kim Petras, who was undoubtedly out on a night of fun with her teeming fans, shared several snaps on Instagram while showing love to her admirers. The Villain singer let her porcelain smooth skin be in contrast with her emo-style fashion choice. She slipped her curvy figure into a black lengthy form-fitting latex dress with a slight plunge at the neckline.
This gave fans an ample view of cleavage. Seemingly paying homage to the Halloween season, Petras rocked black lace gloves with web-like patterns as she spotted silver knuckle rings. The songstress let her blonde tresses done while holding it back from her face with a wide black headband.
Petras Owned The Show
The next slide was a short clip showing a progression of Petras backstage at an event. The clip presented her showing off a catwalk as she sauntered towards the stage and the pink glow of thousands of fans. The 30-year-old gave a clear view of her outfit which showed a thigh-high slit. Petras's all-black look was complemented by a pair of bright pink knee-length boots with stylish buckle details. A further look through the Instagram slides showed her sharing a warm hug with music star Sam Smith, who recently had a successful musical collaboration with.
Big Win For Petras And Smith
Petras and star singer Sam Smith are currently riding the euphoric waves of success with their hot single, Unholy. The song that has taken over the sound waves and the world of TikTok has broken a record and made history. The duo of Petras and Smith became the first nonbinary and transgender musicians to score number one on the Billboard hot 100 with their collaboration in Unholy. In a conformation address on Twitter, Billboard wrote:
“@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to earn a No. 1 song on the #Hot100, thanks to ‘Unholy.’”
The song which was released last month made its way to the top in the following weeks and has impressively maintained the top position. The music video released shortly after has agreed over 29 million views on Youtube.
Inside Smith And Petras's Collaboration
The musical pair have done well for themselves having released a unique sound that quickly became mainstream among music lovers. While it is an outstanding achievement, this is one of Smith's eight top-charting songs. The singer has had a number of UK number ones while snagging a Grammy with their 2014 song, Stay With Me.
For Petras, this milestone signifies the first of many and she wasted no time celebrating on her Instagram page. The German singer gushed over Smith thanking them for their years-long support and the feeling of being honored to ace her first number-one in the United States.