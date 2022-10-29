Airbnb Customer Is In Shock Over Dirty Rental

Tiktok stills
TikTok | @thetrackqueeen

TikTok
chisom

There are several benefits to staying in an Airbnb rather than a hotel. It's typically more affordable, has more room to stretch out, and gives you a homey feeling away from home. However, the downside of using Airbnb is that things may go differently than planned; you have to be prepared either way. Ashley Spencer (@thetrackqueeen) recently posted a video on Tiktok about her experience entering a filthy Airbnb unit and dealing with the company's support. The video has received over a million views.

Spencer In Shock Over The State Of The Room She Rented

Spencer enters the unit at the start of the video to find a trash bag on the floor. She moves her camera to the living room and kitchen, which appear to be somewhat tidy, but the patio door is still open. The floor is littered with debris, and used dishes are left out. She then enters the bedroom and notices that the towels are soiled on the bathroom counter and that the bed is unmade, with the sheets and pillows dispersed.

“This is a joke, right? This is a motherfucking joke, right?” Spencer says, pointing at the dirty towels in the bathroom. “Dude said that they had to clean so I couldn’t check in early. Fine. Then, I checked in late because he didn’t give me my check-in shit on time. I checked in 30 minutes later, and this ensued.”

Spencer Complains About How Unresponsive Airbnb Were To Her Complaints

The TikToker claims in later videos that she emailed the Airbnb host all of the videos and photographs she had taken, but they never responded. Later, they contacted her to ensure that she had canceled the reservation so she could get a refund. She asserts that initially, Airbnb was unwilling to fully refund her, preferring only to reimburse the cleaning cost and offer her a discounted rate for the remainder of her stay. She claims that after leaving the filthy Airbnb, she stayed the night in a hotel before renting another place on Airbnb. She had yet to receive a response from Airbnb or the host of the filthy apartment at that time.

“So naturally I’m like, ‘Y’all playing with me. And I do not like to be toyed with,’” Spencer says. “So I spent all day calling. It took me threatening to get my attorney involved to get somebody to call me back.”

Spencer Plans To Give A Comprehensive Review On Her Next Stay At Airbnb

Spencer claims that things were eventually handled, and she received payment back for the first Airbnb and the hotel expenses she had paid. Additionally, the business agreed to cover her additional Airbnb stays while she was in Fort Worth. Spencer says she'll give the Airbnb host a comprehensive review.

“Y’all know I’m finna go dummy on the review,” Ashley concludes. “Y’all already know I’m finna light they asses up. But anyway, they better hope I can’t leave pictures. Cause I got pictures in the arsenal.” 

Airbnb Customers Drop Daily Due To Poor Hygiene

Although recent research indicates that one of the main variables customers use to decide whether to stay in a hotel or an Airbnb is hygiene, pricing may also be important. Over the previous three years, Airbnb's prices have increased by more than 30%. Ashley's frustration seems to be shared by everyone who comments on her videos; several of them mention that they recently preferred staying at a hotel to renting an apartment.

