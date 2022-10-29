Airbnb Customer Is In Shock Over Dirty Rental

There are several benefits to staying in an Airbnb rather than a hotel. It's typically more affordable, has more room to stretch out, and gives you a homey feeling away from home. However, the downside of using Airbnb is that things may go differently than planned; you have to be prepared either way. Ashley Spencer (@thetrackqueeen) recently posted a video on Tiktok about her experience entering a filthy Airbnb unit and dealing with the company's support. The video has received over a million views.

Keep reading to find out more.