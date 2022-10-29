Danica Patrick is stunning fans as she gets candid about her old breast implants while sharing a massive reveal via People. The former professional racing driver, 40, posted to her Instagram recently and sizzled in a poolside shoot. She used her photo as an alert to a body-positive caption, one seeing her open up on her decision to go under the knife and have her implants removed. Danica posted for her 891,000 followers on Friday and admitted that after being hesitant to go public on the matter, she found an amazing response from other women.
Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants
Stuns Poolside For Reveal
The photo showed Danica posing confidently outdoors and backed by a swimming pool. Going for a confident vibe as she placed her hands on her hips, Danica wore studded and tiny Daisy Dukes in denim. She added a tight, simple, plunging black top that flaunted her toned arms.
Wearing her long locks down and a minimal face of warming makeup, the Wisconsin native also added a tiny chain necklace.
Opening Up On Her Implants Removal
In a caption, Patrick opened: "Please check out my article in @people! I was so hesitant to post about my implants and all of the health challenges I have faced.... but after the reaction, I am so glad I did."
Admitting she was surprised and pleasantly so by the response, she added: "The amount of women that have reached out in curiosity and also agreed with my experience is truly astonishing! 🙌🏼 BII is real and thank you to the doctors out there that don't make women feel bad or wrong for bringing it up! Knowledge is power."
NASCAR Star Encourages Removal Of Implants
In her People reveal, the NASCAR star revealed feeling that her 2014 decision to get a breast augmentation was a mistake. She also confirmed having gone under the knife for reasons she put akin to vanity.
Saying that her body is now "healing" following the implants' removal, Danica revealed:
"It's been about six months since the implants have been removed. It's about your lifestyle and mind and just really giving the body a chance to recover."
Support From Fans
Danica has gained over 31,000 likes for her reveal. It also looks like fans have been sending her the thumbs-up for both her honesty and the gorgeous shoot. Sending heart emoji, one follower replied:
"I'm very happy of you to spread the word about implants you have always been beautiful but more now that your all natural."