Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

In her People reveal, the NASCAR star revealed feeling that her 2014 decision to get a breast augmentation was a mistake. She also confirmed having gone under the knife for reasons she put akin to vanity.

Saying that her body is now "healing" following the implants' removal, Danica revealed:

"It's been about six months since the implants have been removed. It's about your lifestyle and mind and just really giving the body a chance to recover."