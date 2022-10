Both the fashion display and the movie The School for Good and Evil were outstanding. Recently, Netflix France released a carousel of images from the cast of The School for Good and Evil, and we can say that the wardrobe choices are impeccable. In particular, the first slide of the carousel featured Sophie Anne Caruso in a black dress that gave off witchy vibes. Given that it's Halloween season, it isn't a bad idea to pull up a Sophie look for the occasion.

Swipe to see the outfit.