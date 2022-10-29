Ashley Alexiss Stuns In See-Through Halloween Costume

Ashley Alexiss is sizzling as she goes sheer and gets ready for Halloween. The plus-size bombshell and swimwear designer has been busy prepping for October 31, also ensuring that she keeps up with 2022's biggest sheer trend. Ashley posted to Instagram recently in a red-hot look as she flashed plenty of flesh in a skintight and see-through dress. She even added in some vampire energy while pumping up her fans.

Killing It In Sheer Look

Ashley Alexiss
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Posting for her 2 million+ followers last week, Ashley posed against a white wall splattered with fake blood. Going dramatic and sexy, the Sports Illustrated model dropped jaws as she posed looking dead at the lens and wearing a see-through minidress in black. Flashing some chest as she went braless, Ashley showed off her hourglass curves while rocking long sleeves, adding a red-lined collar for a dramatic finish.

Ashley wore her blonde locks swept up into a bouffant bun, also sporting a heavy face of makeup complete with bronzer and a red-stained lip.

Major Halloween Energy

Ashley Alexiss
Getty | Momodu Mansaray

In a caption, the Instagram star wrote: "I don't mind being the bad guy because someone has to fill that role & get things done 🧛🏼‍♀️🩸."

Ashley shot to fame as the first plus-size model to walk the Sports Illustrated runway - the space had previously been dominated by more slender models, including Kate Upton.

"I've been curvy my entire life. Even at my smallest, I still had curves. I remember being bullied almost daily through elementary, middle, and high school, for my body. I'm still attacked for it to this very day," Ashley told SI Swim.

Owning Her Curves

Ashley Alexiss
Getty | Momodu Mansaray

Like fellow plus-size model Ashley Graham, Ashley embraces her curves and body positivity. She's also doing great with a swimwear brand that caters to fellow curvy girls.

"When you truly understand that the beauty that you possess is in your complete control, your mindset changes. I know I'm not everyone's cup of tea and that's okay," she added.

Running Swimwear Brand

Ashley Alexiss
Getty | Paul Archuleta

Ashley joins celebrities including models Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel, plus moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in retailing swimwear.

"I created Alexiss Swimwear because I wanted to fill the major size-inclusive gap in the market. I didn't make it for just small women or curvy women, I made it for ALL women because beauty is not a size!" she confidently stated. For more, check out her Instagram.

