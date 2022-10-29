Ashley Alexiss Stuns In See-Through Halloween Costume

In a caption, the Instagram star wrote: "I don't mind being the bad guy because someone has to fill that role & get things done 🧛🏼‍♀️🩸."

Ashley shot to fame as the first plus-size model to walk the Sports Illustrated runway - the space had previously been dominated by more slender models, including Kate Upton.

"I've been curvy my entire life. Even at my smallest, I still had curves. I remember being bullied almost daily through elementary, middle, and high school, for my body. I'm still attacked for it to this very day," Ashley told SI Swim.