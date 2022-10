Halloween Ends picks up four years after the second installment in the David Gordon Green-directed franchise, Halloween Kills. It follows Laurie Strode (Curtis) living with her granddaughter and learning to live life without The Shape.

While writing her memoir, she encounters another mysterious figure who triggers the fear she had when The Shape was actively killing people.

The movie earned barely average ratings across review platforms, with 41% on Rotten Tomatoes and 57% on Fandango. However, despite the limited release, it was a box office hit and a streaming success with a box office recoup of $86.2 million.