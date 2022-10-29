See Hailee Steinfeld Flaunt Her Toned Abs

Hailee looked cute as a button as she posed, backed by square windows, chic white drapes, and a hanging white bathrobe. Sending out hotel room vibes, the brunette pouted for the camera while flawlessly glammed up. She wore a buttoned and cropped red jacket with massive sleeves, also pairing it with hints of matching pants that were just about visible.

Showing off her gym-honed abs and high cheekbones, Hailee also sported her hair up in a bun with loose strands around her face. She wore heavy blush, a sexy pink lip, and cute hoop earrings. Of course, she showed off a cute manicure.