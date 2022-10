CJ Perry has entered the Halloween chat with only one day left to the best part of the Spooky Season. The WWE fighter put a sexy spin on being a witch leaving us with our jaws on the floor.

Before Halloween weekend, Perry teased spooky costumes to come via her Instagram feed. She also announced a contest for the best Halloween content on her website, CJPERRY.COM, and asked fans to subscribe for access.

Devil or Angel? It's time to make your choice!