While the rave of his former relationship with Kim Kardashian is finally settling, Pete Davidson has been quite busy with comedy projects. One of his latest is the upcoming live-action comedy show, Bupkis. The star was recently spotted on the set of the half-hour comedy series, looking pretty much in his element while rocking bold colors. Pete also looked cool and dapper.
Pete Davidson Looks Interesting In Hot Pink Sweatpants And UGGs On Set Of 'Bupkis'
Davidson Opted For Vibrance and Comfort
Think Pete Davidson, think of a celebrity comfortable with being himself almost all the time. It is safe to say that the TV star definitely opted for comfort when he appeared on the set of Bupkis, albeit sporting really bright colors. Davidson looked chill, donning arresting hot pink sweatpants paired with a large teal hoodie. His eye-catching look came complete with a pair of brown UGG boots and a seemingly white short peeping from beneath his hoodie in the neck area.
The star was photographed posing with his hands in his hoodie pockets while looking refreshed. Pete was also captured enjoying small talk with fellow star Edie Falco. Falco twinned with the comedian in comfort clothes as she donned a brown knit sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and black pants. Davidson also posed with veteran actor Joe Pesci in another snapshot.
Davidson in 'Bupkis'
The former SNL star is set to play a fictional version of himself in the live-action comedy show. Speaking about the new show, Davidson said: "I can't believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office." He also jokingly alluded to being able to return to the spotlight on his account, as opposed to the fame he got while dating Kardashian. The star actor shared:
"I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me."
Edie Falco's Role
Right from her days as Nurse Jackie in The Sopranos, Falco has proved her acting prowess time and time again. Joining Pete at the NBC Universal Upfront presentation, she spoke about her coming role in Bupkis. Per Deadline, the TV actress mentioned to Davidson that she was glad to be playing his mom, adding that she would finally get to play "an overwhelmed mother." Falco included that she would be playing a mother with two kids living in "a world of corruption." However, this time, it was in Staten Island.
Titbits Of 'Bupkis'
Pesci will also star in a primary role alongside Pete and his TV mom, Falco, as the former's grandfather. The latest comedy series is produced by Peacock. Davidson also plays the role of co-writer alongside his longtime pal, Dave Sirus, and producer, Judas Miller. It is safe to say that Davidson's penchant for absurd elements in an unfiltered point of view will be a predominant theme in the series.