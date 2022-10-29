Pete Davidson Looks Interesting In Hot Pink Sweatpants And UGGs On Set Of 'Bupkis'

Think Pete Davidson, think of a celebrity comfortable with being himself almost all the time. It is safe to say that the TV star definitely opted for comfort when he appeared on the set of Bupkis, albeit sporting really bright colors. Davidson looked chill, donning arresting hot pink sweatpants paired with a large teal hoodie. His eye-catching look came complete with a pair of brown UGG boots and a seemingly white short peeping from beneath his hoodie in the neck area.

The star was photographed posing with his hands in his hoodie pockets while looking refreshed. Pete was also captured enjoying small talk with fellow star Edie Falco. Falco twinned with the comedian in comfort clothes as she donned a brown knit sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and black pants. Davidson also posed with veteran actor Joe Pesci in another snapshot.