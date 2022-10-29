TikTokers In Disbelief After Woman Shared How She Almost Got Fired For Having A High-Risk Pregnancy

Company policies remain a major reason long-term employees lose their jobs, and it struck again in the case of @hoyttwinadventures, a TikTok user. Her story about almost getting fired for having a high-risk pregnancy went viral on social media, thus starting a discussion on acceptable policies.

Several US laws make it illegal to discriminate against a person based on sex and pregnancy, so from the get-go, that policy is against the law. However, the real-life application is often complex and different from the black-and-white of the law.