Opening her gallery strong, Lita posed by a colorful backdrop and in tight black pants. Keeping the color palette universal, the Florida native added a sleeveless top segmented into opaque and sheer parts. Wearing her pants low enough to flash black briefs to match her bra, the pro wrestler also made it an undies show - it looks like she's up on all the latest trends!

The gallery also included action-packed ring moments, plus a shot of Lita with her besties. She also included computer selection moments from her shoot. In a caption, Lita wrote: "Evolution 2 anyone?"