Jojo Siwa, who unexpectedly dressed up as Draco Malfoy for Halloween this year, makes us think of the beloved old film "Harry Potter," but did she nail the look? Yes, of course!

Draco appears in all Harry Potter movies and novels and is a key antagonist who later becomes an anti-hero. He is Harry's worst opponent at Hogwarts and a Death Eater working for Lord Voldemort. He is the prototypical spoiled and self-centered bully.

Keep reading to find out more.