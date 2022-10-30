Rival Lou Ferrigno Called Out Arnold Schwarzenegger For Being' Arrogant' During 'Pumping Iron'

Every sport is built on iconic rivalries, and so is bodybuilding. One of this industry's iconic rivalries that stand out even today is Lou Ferrigno vs Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Now, Ferrigno and Schwarzenegger have taken similar career paths - they started with bodybuilding and moved to Hollywood when the time was right. However, when they were in bodybuilding, the duo appeared in a docu-drama Pumping Iron that showcased quite a few bodybuilders, along with Ferrigno and Schwarzenegger.

The bodybuilding legends were portrayed as staunch rivals in the documentary, and focused on Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe.