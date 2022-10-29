Woman Refuses To Help Out Terminally Ill Stepfather Who Mistreated Her - Is She A Jerk?

reddit | Calm_Cover_3862

Ashabi Azeez

Being between a rock and a hard place is not a desirable situation anyone would love to find themselves in, but it happens more often than not. What is even tougher is if this applies in the parlance of family or the semblance of it. This was the sticky situation Redditor calm_cover_3862 found herself in after falling into a dilemma regarding her dysfunctional family. The user, who described herself as a 24-year-old, introduced other Reddit users to a traumatic childhood that built up to her current state.

The original poster (OP) was born into a single-parent household but could not remember much of it because she was pretty much still a toddler when her mom met her stepdad. From the start, he made it clear that he would not be emotionally or financially invested in bringing up the child because he was not the real dad. The single mom had agreed to this and subsequently moved in with him. When the OP turned four, her mom gave birth to her half-sister, and it was glaring who the golden child was.

The OP's Stepdad Never Accepted Her From The Get-go, And It Built Up Into Resentment

The OP Is Now Grown And The Tables Did Turn

Katie Begs Her Half-sister To Help The Unkind Stepdad

The OP Is In A Dilemma

Having endured a life of being the least-favorite child, the OP became detached from her family and knew she had nothing to do with them any longer. However, the plot thickened when Katie contacted her about her sick stepdad. Katie, who always seemed prejudiced about how her dad treated the Reddit user, begged her to help her take care of him. It was clear that the Reddit user would not get involved in caring for a man that loathed her existence, but hit a dilemma when Katie struck a cord.

The 20-year-old asked her older sister to care for her dad as a service to her and not to him. This was quite emotional for the Redditor because while her late mom and stepdad were relatively cold to her, Katie was the only person who slightly showed family love. The Redditor does not want to be in close contact with stepdad anymore, but due to Katie, her hands are tied. She suggested the latter sought help elsewhere but knowing she had nowhere to go, the OP is stuck with feeling bad about deciding to stay away.

Reddit Users Weigh In

NTA OP- Half-sister Gets The Blame

NTA- Adults Were Awful

