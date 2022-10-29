Woman Refuses To Help Out Terminally Ill Stepfather Who Mistreated Her - Is She A Jerk?

Being between a rock and a hard place is not a desirable situation anyone would love to find themselves in, but it happens more often than not. What is even tougher is if this applies in the parlance of family or the semblance of it. This was the sticky situation Redditor calm_cover_3862 found herself in after falling into a dilemma regarding her dysfunctional family. The user, who described herself as a 24-year-old, introduced other Reddit users to a traumatic childhood that built up to her current state.

The original poster (OP) was born into a single-parent household but could not remember much of it because she was pretty much still a toddler when her mom met her stepdad. From the start, he made it clear that he would not be emotionally or financially invested in bringing up the child because he was not the real dad. The single mom had agreed to this and subsequently moved in with him. When the OP turned four, her mom gave birth to her half-sister, and it was glaring who the golden child was.