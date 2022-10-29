Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Stuns In Sexy Angel And Devil Costumes

Close-up picture of Mikayla Demaiter
instagram | Instagram/Mikayla Demaiter

Instagram
chisom

We've seen the same Halloween attire recur over the past few years. While some, like the traditional devil and angel, will never grow old. Despite this, there's nothing wrong with wearing a standard spooky costume.

If there's one thing we can count on the model to do, it's slay! Last year, Mikayla Demaiter kept things classy by opting for a sophisticated devil and angel costume, which she revealed on her Instagram. She ate the look and left no crumbs. If you still need to decide what Halloween costume to wear, you could pick up one of these Mikayla's looks because they are both gorgeous.

Keep reading to find out more.

Classic Angel And Devil Look

In the first slide, Mikayla chose an all-red devil theme. Although, if that is a true representation of the devil, then boy! the devil better make lots of room as he will need to accommodate a lot of sinners.

Mikayla donned a red bustier top with a thin red strap that showed off her ample cleavage and was matched with red shorts and red fishnet stockings. Her hands were also covered in fishnet gloves. Mikayla chose to wear heavy makeup with bright red lipstick, and you could see her crimson wings, choker, and eerie hair band in her outfit. Everything about the look was perfect. The same goes for the other slide, an all-white costume; she embodies the angel well.

A Blonde Bombshell

The blonde bombshell, 22, wowed in an ultra-revealing white bralette that stood out against her tanned skin. There was a tantalizing glimpse of her cleavage due to the plunging neckline. Further emphasizing her slender arms were the thin straps that clung to her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a piece that was stretched out because her perky assets were too large. Additionally, at some angles, her sideboob could be seen. She paired the crop top with khaki shorts, and as usual, she looks gorgeous!

Why Mikayla Retired From The Sport She Loves?

Mikayla Demaiter, a goalkeeper in ice hockey who was rated the sexiest in the world, retired at age 19 due to a knee injury she sustained while playing hockey. The 22-year-old Bluewater Hawks goalie played in the Provincial Women's Hockey League. However, the hockey star has gone on to amass over a million followers and doing great as a model.

Comparison Between Mikayla And Paige Spiranac

It's challenging to avoid drawing comparisons between Demaiter and Paige Spiranac. Despite appearing that her career as an active player is over, the young star has been able to leverage her recognition into a highly profitable social media influencer job. Early in her career, Spiranac also had some measure of success in the game of golf; however, she gradually changed her role to that of a sort of pundit and sports ambassador. She currently ignites the internet with her sexy clothing choices. Mikayla is now occasionally referred to as the hockey equivalent of Paige Spiranac.

