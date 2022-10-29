Woman Books First Class Seat But Elderly Woman Asks Her To Move, Is She Wrong For Refusing?

reddit | Optimal_Promotion879

A trip by train sounds like a good plan; everyone needs a little vacation every now and then, but you expect it to be a perfect situation, which rarely is. Unfortunately, this post on Reddit is the perfect example since this vacation started on the wrong foot.

The OP described that she had to be on a 7-hour trip on a train across the UK. She explained that she decided to treat herself to booking a first-class ticket for several reasons, such as she knew she would be tired from work and wanted to have the space all by herself to continue working.

She got onto the train and noticed that her seat was labeled as a priority seat; however, she didn't think it through and sat anyway; priority seats are meant for people with physical disabilities or mobility limitations. She later clarified that she wasn't aware it was a priority seat until she got onto the train.

The poster then explains that she was waiting for the train to leave when a woman in her sixties came to her and told her, in a very rude way, that she must move because she needed the seat. Yet, the woman didn't have a first-class or any special ticket.

Even though the OP explained to the woman that she had paid extra to get her own space, she kept telling her she had to move because she was older until a security guard came and clarified that she had bought a return ticket, which means she has to seat in whichever is available at the moment.

The security guard asked everyone if they minded switching to standard class, but they refused because all those people had paid extra to be more comfortable. She highlighted the fact that the woman didn't have an assigned ticket; still, she felt terrible.

The OP Wanted To Treat Herself

Nobody Wanted To Change Seats

She Actually Felt Bad

The OP Only Wanted To Be Comfortable

The comments agreed with the poster; they pointed out that they shouldn't have sold a disabled seat in the first place, but it wasn't the OP's fault because she took some preventions to have the best experience on her trip.

A long trip can be really uncomfortable, and many users who had traveled across the UK knew the regulations explained that passengers could reserve priority seats in advance, but they shouldn't be charged extra than other seats because it is illegal.

However, some users disagreed and said that she should have moved to another first-class seat, and others said that these two types of seats weren't equivalent and there should be priority seats in coach class.

Why Would They Sell Disability Seats?

It Is Illegal To Charge Extra For Disability Seats

The Woman Should've Been More Polite

