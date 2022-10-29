Joanna Jedrzejczyk is stunning fans in a figure-flaunting and strapless minidress. The 35-year-old former pro-MMA star has been busy on social media, and a recent Instagram share showed her all glammed up and in a leggy look. Posting just under a week ago, Joanna updated her 2 million followers while tagging herself at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and she was dressed for the swanky UAE location. Of course, there was a sport mention, with the UFC name-dropped in Joanna's caption.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Stuns In Strapless Mini Dress
All smiles as she was shot walking towards the camera, and candidly, Joanna sizzled as she modeled a strapless and structured black minidress with shimmery accents. Peak detailing at the bust afforded a feminine and edgy finish, with the dress' thigh-skimming length flaunting Joanna's super-toned legs. She added strappy and high heels in black and silver, clutching a small bag with a gold chain.
Adding glam shades, the Polish sensation wore a top knot bun and a red lip.
Arena Time!
In a caption, Joanna told fans: "Heading to the arena for #UFC280 🖤 can't wait!🔥" Fans have left her over 24,000 likes.
Joanna tags the UFC in her Instagram bio, alongside Monster Energy, which she fronts - she's also signed to brands including PUMA and Zipro Fitness.
Revealing Post-Fight Eats
Joanna announced her retirement in June 2022, but fans are still keen to know all her body secrets. The ripped star has opened up on how she nourishes herself. Per UFC:
"Now, after the fight, I want to eat all kinds of stuff but I have a good nutritionist in Poland, Jacob Mauricz. He's one of the best. He's taking care of me and it's like a gluten-free diet. I make lots of fish and rice. Lots of eggs and fruits. I'm drinking special cocktails after training with eggs and coconut oil."
Impressive Celebrity Following
At the time of the interview, Joanna had just signed with Reebok, a rival to PUMA. "I'm very happy I signed a contract with a big company that just became big with the UFC. It was a special day for us today. You could see the kits. It's very good," she added.
As to Joanna's Instagram, there are some famous faces who appear to respect her. MMA-trained actress Halle Berry and former UFC star Paige VanZant follow her feed. For more, hit subscribe and see what she posts next!