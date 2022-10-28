'Never Coming Back!': Olive Garden Customer Who Doesn't Drink Claims Waiter Kept Pushing Alcohol On Him

A man on TikTok has recently declared that he doesn't want to return to Olive Garden again. Though the chain of restaurants is very famous and home to thousands of family memories, it has received some backlash after this man expressed his discontent the last time he went to get lunch.

The video was posted by @thecoppertrinity on October 19th and currently has over 65.9K views. Steven explained that the waiter who served his table was pushing him to drink alcohol, even though he refused several times.

No Tip

In the caption of the tiktok, Steven said that neither he nor his coworker accepted alcohol; still, the waiter kept insisting until he got visibly mad and left the restaurant. He left a $2 tip and was particularly upset because he couldn't talk to the manager to expose the situation.

Maybe He Was Overreacting

Though Steven doesn't give a lot of context, other than the waiter kept pushing alcohol on them, the popular response in the comments was that he was clearly overreacting. Many users were saying that he needed to relax or that he was acting like a "Karen."

On the other hand, some defended the waiter, stating that they were requested to push certain items and that they were only doing their job. Someone wrote, "Man chill out and have a drink," while other users asked for the complete story.

What Actually Happened

Among the few agreeing comments, someone pointed out, "what if someone is a recovering alcoholic? you don't know that. if he says no it needs to be respected." Later, Steven explained that he had problems with alcohol in the past and preferred to stay away from it.

He added that his coworker didn't order a drink because they were still on the clock, but he doesn't mind if other people drink around him. Steven also points out that he doesn't need to explain why he doesn't drink, but his statement is continually respected even when he does. Yet, the waiter kept pushing for them to drink.

'Nobody Wants To Take No As An Answer'

After getting so many negative comments, Steven decided to post another clip about his right to share his experience and say no. He describes his situation, exposing that the meaning of "no" has changed in the last couple of years, and people don't want to take it as an answer.

He also highlights that if he had told the waiter twice that he didn't want any drinks, it should've been enough to respect his decision.

