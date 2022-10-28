Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks A School Girl Outfit

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Sarah Michelle Gellar is stunning fans with a sexy schoolgirl look as she proves that her Cruel Intentions charm hasn't gone anywhere. The actress, 45, looked far younger than her years in a recent Instagram share, showing off her killer figure and seeing her go girly in pastel purples. Channeling the schoolgirl outfit trend that's been sweeping celebrity social media in 2022, SMG posed with a naughty smile while in her coordinated look - she even gained a celebrity like from talk show queen Kelly Ripa.

Stuns In Schoolgirl Look

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Getty | Eugene Gologursky

Posting for her 4.1 million followers ahead of the weekend, the Buffy star was snapped on an outdoor path and backed by hedges and sunlight. Flashing her toned legs in a pleated and checkered skirt in purple tones and white, she added a pale lavender sweater, also sporting a little purple cape.

A small cropped tie matching the skirt upped the student vibes, as did tied-back hair, which Gellar wore loosely curled around her shoulders. The actress also wore a full face of makeup complete with a warming blush, with a discreet rosy lip adding girly touches.

It's A Countdown Affair

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Getty | Paul Archuleta

In a caption, Sarah Michelle told fans:

"Sometimes you have to pretend to be someone else, to get what you want" #countdowntohalloween I told @jennkaytin I was jealous I never got to wear the amazing costumes she designed for the Rosehill uniform… so…. But now the bigger question… am I more an Eleanor or Drea?!? #dorevenge." Fans have left over 127,000 likes since the post went live three days ago.

'90s Throwback Time

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Getty | SMXRF/Star Max

Fans still can't get over the recent '90s throwback SMG shared on Instagram as she revisited the era's fashion. The actress posed in a bob hair look earlier this month, also stunning in a red sweater. She honored the decade that's popular all over again, writing: "If you never put a ring on a velvet choker, were you really a 90's kid?!? Not pictured… tiny backpack and garbage album because NINETIES #throwbackthursday."

Glad 'Cruel Intentions' Didn't Become A Series

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Getty | Paul Archuleta

Sarah Michelle has also opened up on the scrapped plans to make the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions a televised series.

"I don't know. That was a whole crazy time," she stated, per THR. "Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So I was actually grateful."

