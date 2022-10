Cooke further explained that she needed to believe in her character to be able to play her well.

"I never played her as a villain. I know she makes morally questionable decisions and her reactions can be quite uncouth, to say the least. But I have to believe in what she does in order to play her with absolute honesty and truth."

In the end, the actress believes it's not really a battle between good and evil, but more of a question of 'Whose side are you on?'