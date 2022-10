Jennifer Lopez, at 53, still gives many young women a run for their money in the fitness industry, and her latest Instagram post proves that. She recently partnered with Body Armor sports water as the face for its hydrating drink.

The campaign shoot showed JLo in a two-piece spandex showing off her curvy figure and toned muscles. The actress and singer hasn't slowed her career, so she sees no reason her body falls behind. She makes a point of keeping fit even as she grows older. Truly inspiring.