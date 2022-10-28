Hailey Bieber is stunning as she goes topless and wears only jeans while promoting her Rhode skincare line. The 25-year-old supermodel made summer 2022 headlines for dropping her much-anticipated skincare brand, and promo for it has been going strong since. The Rhode Instagram this week posted a shot of the wife to Justin Bieber, one seeing her strip down as she bared her toned back and flawless skin. There was even a snappy caption that 100% matched the image.
Hailey Bieber Strips Down For 'Rhode'
Baby Got Back?
The photo showed Hailey shooting the camera a gaze as she posed back to the camera and turned around to face the lens at just the right moment. The YSL ambassador showed her gym-honed upper body and golden tan as she posed backed by a studio wall, wearing only a baggy and low-waisted pair of jeans. Also flashing her tiny back tattoo, the BFF to Kendall Jenner wore her hair down and unfussy, sporting minimal and glowing makeup with plenty of highlighter.
The retro shot, affording 1990s Calvin Klein vibes, came with Rhode writing: "Back soon."
Launching Her Skincare Brand
Rhode made headlines in June as fans buzzed over the cruelty-free range. There's another major perk. All products cost under $30 - anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to mogul Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim brand may want to eye up Hailey's range.
"Obviously, I can totally admit that I don't know what I don't know — so I had the idea to bring in a skincare advisory board," Hailey told Allure of developing her products, adding: "We brought in a dermatologist, we consulted with a cosmetic chemist… I had conversations with a lot of people that are very influential and knowledgeable in the skincare space. And that was really how we brought these formulas to life in the labs."
Joining The Celebs In Beauty
Hailey joins a crowded space. Also retailing makeup or beauty products (or both) are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus Rihanna. Further faces offering ranges include singers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, plus reality star Savannah Chrisley.
Not Cutting Corners
Speaking of the attention to detail she put into Rhode, Hailey also told Allure:
"If there was something that was even the teeniest bit off, I wasn't going to approve it because I don't want to bullsh*t with this brand. I don't want to cut corners. I want amazing formulas. I want to give people amazing products." For more, check out Hailey's Instagram.