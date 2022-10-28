Hailey Bieber Strips Down For 'Rhode'

The photo showed Hailey shooting the camera a gaze as she posed back to the camera and turned around to face the lens at just the right moment. The YSL ambassador showed her gym-honed upper body and golden tan as she posed backed by a studio wall, wearing only a baggy and low-waisted pair of jeans. Also flashing her tiny back tattoo, the BFF to Kendall Jenner wore her hair down and unfussy, sporting minimal and glowing makeup with plenty of highlighter.

The retro shot, affording 1990s Calvin Klein vibes, came with Rhode writing: "Back soon."