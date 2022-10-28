Zac Efron Looks Insanely Jacked As A Wrestler In 'The Iron Claw'

Since beginning his pop career as a Disney sensation, Hollywood actor Zac Efron has worked on several noteworthy films. However, Zac appears to be getting ripped in a recent shot posted on several social media platforms as he prepares for his part in the upcoming film The Iron Claw.

Zac initially gained fame for his performance in the well-known Disney film series High School Musical. However, his fame as a teen actor increased dramatically due to the movie's popularity.

