Millie Bobby Brown is looking gorgeous as she goes pretty in pink and opts for a plunging neckline. The Stranger Things star has been making headlines for attending the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City. The actress rocked up to the event in the Big Apple in a pink lace gown yesterday as she opted for a halter look, wowing the cameras and immediately making style headlines. The 18-year-old, who made it a date night with Jake Bongiobi, braved a low-cut dress as she sizzled in her braless look, also showing off her blonde locks in a swept-up bun.
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Plunging Dress
Stuns At 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Photos showed the teen sensation in a floor-length and waist-flaunting gown with a billowing train. Millie made sure to mark her presence at the premiere and her look on Instagram, where multiple posts were dedicated to the glitzy soiree.
In a gallery of images captioned "the movie," Millie posed in her black-accent and embellished gown, looking like a total goddess and flaunting her cleavage and toned arms. The actress sported a glowing makeup look via bronzer and blush, rocking highlighter as she brought out her cheekbones. Snaps showed her solo and with others. This post alone has topped 2 million likes in just four hours.
Shouting Out Louis Vuitton
In a separate share, the Florence by Mills founder dedicated a mention to her dress, shouting out iconic French designer Louis Vuitton. "The dress," she wrote, tagging LV's Instagram handle. Louis Vuitton has been muscling up big time with celebrities either fronting the label or wearing it to events - from past promo face Angelina Jolie to current red carpet wearer Gemma Chan, there's plenty of Vuitton in the celebrity circle.
Millie was, last year, unveiled as a brand ambassador for the Kardashian-adored designer.
Louis Vuitton Brand Ambassador
Speaking out amid her sign-up, Brown stated: "I met Nicolas Ghesquière six years ago and have been a fan of his work with Louis Vuitton ever since. Today, I am proud and honored to be joining the Louis Vuitton family. Truly a pinch me, full circle moment," per WWD. In 2022, the actress has been fronting Louis Vuitton's eyewear campaign, something actress Chloe Grace Moretz has also been doing.
Fans Love It
Millie's dress post has clocked over 1.5 million likes, with Sami Sheen leaving a like. Millie's Instagram is followed by over 58 million.