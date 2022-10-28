Hailey Bieber has teased fans about what to expect in the Halloween episode of her web show, Who's In My Bathroom. This time, TV mogul Kylie Jenner will feature. The model shared a teaser picture of the Halloween episode with Kylie as her special guest.
Hailey Bieber Teases Spooky Halloween Episode With Kylie Jenner
Hailey And Kylie Jenner Share Spooky Halloween Costume
Hailey took to Instagram to share a tease from the spooky Halloween episode of her talk show, Who's In My Bathroom. The 25-year-old model is the host of an online talk show where different guests hang out to talk in her bathroom. The clip was a teaser from what the season 3 Halloween episode will feature.
The clip showed the model and Kylie rocking a bright green paint look in a bathtub. They were also dressed in all-black outfits. A skeleton could also be seen in the bathtub beside Kylie. The socialite will appear as a special guest in season 3 of the online talk show.
Hailey's YouTube Channel Video Series
The model launched a talk show series called, Who's In My Bathroom in 2021. The talk show was launched on her new YouTube channel, which is in collaboration with OBB Pictures. The first episode of the series featured Kendall Jenner and was released on March 12, 2021. The video showed Kendall and Hailey discussing various topics.
The episode started with them making mac 'n' cheese before diving into the conversations. They talked about how they met through Kylie and their best and worst moments. They also talked about past and present relationships. In less than two days, the video got over 1.7 million views.
New Conversations To Feature In The YouTube Channel
In a video posted during the inception of the YouTube channel in 2021, Hailey shared that she would introduce new content. It would now include subjects like travel, mental health, well-being, skin care, politics, and beauty. "We are also going to have conversations on things I feel really passionate about," she shared.
Hailey also revealed she enjoyed connecting with her fans. She talked about the connection she felt while working on the documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Therefore the channel will serve as a way for her to connect more with fans.
Kylie Speaks About Her Postpartum Body And Mental Health
In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie talked about her postpartum body and mental health. The mother-of-two, who gave birth to her son in February, shared that it took a while for her to embrace her body after that. However, she now feels "really good" in her skin after embracing her body.
The 25-year-old also had a conversation about her mental health with Kendall Jenner. In the episode, she shared that it has been very hard. She even admitted that the first three weeks after giving birth, she "cried non-stop." Kylie referred to the experience as "baby blues." According to Healthline, "baby blues" include experiences women go through after giving birth, like sadness or mood swings.