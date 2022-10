Hailee Steinfeld owns the sitting-on-the-floor pose because she eats it up every time! Last Fall, the singer/actor posed for InStyle's Fall cover to promote her then-upcoming releases - Hawkeye, Arcane, and Dickinson.

Steinfeld chose black as her anchor color and styled it differently, from sheer catsuits to lace and sequin mini dresses. It's been a year since that photo shoot, but nothing has changed in Steinfeld's signature pose for other publications, although she's focusing on music again.