Julia Roberts, 55, Stuns In Plunging Dress

Julia, who attended with A-Lister actor and costar George Clooney, looked ravishing as she went floor-length and billowing in a hot pink number that more than flattered her Amazonian frame. The Erin Brockovich star's gown came with puffy and medium-length sleeves, massive boxy shoulders, plus a slightly flared skirt train. Julia drew attention to her trim upper half and cleavage, but the finish was tasteful.

Roberts added glittery diamond earrings as she wore warm, pink-accent makeup and rosy pink lips. Of course, she flashed her million-dollar smile on the red carpet.