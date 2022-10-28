Everything about Arabella Chi speaks beauty, from her gorgeous face down to her sensational body, the model has it all. She recently set the temperature racing when she blessed her 665K followers on Instagram with another spicy snap. The runway star is no doubt a definition of beauty and glam.
Arabella Chi Stuns In See-Through Angel Costume
Arabella Rock A See-Through Lingerie
In a post captioned, "sometimes an @FahionNova", the 31-year-old rocked a one-piece sheer white see-through lingerie set as she posed up a torrent while sitting on a bed. The outfit has a net-like lace with a halter neck strap that keeps her cleavage on display; it also had gold butterfly-like feathered features on the back.
She complemented the look with a lacy-white hose, a bracelet, and a pair of earrings. Her makeup is a glamorous eyebrow and nude lipstick, while her blonde hair was styled beautifully to one end. Fans were thrilled by this snap and took turns to shower her with encomium.
Matching The Golden Sunset In Sequin
Fans were treated to yet another mindblowing look with the model's love for fashion on full display. In an outdoor snap, Arabella wore a gold color sequin mini dress. The outfit bore a triangular halter neck which left her back bare and gave a slight view of her cleavage. It featured a high slit on one side that kept her thigh on ample display. Arabella posed with her side to the camera, baring her glistening skin, rosy makeup look, and luminous mane of hair. She completed the mouth-watering glam with a sultry gaze.
'Sundays Well Spent' In Ibiza
The supermodel has a nice physique and she is not shy about flaunting it. The Love Island star caused an uproar on Instagram when she posted a slew of steamy pictures straight out of her beauty hour in Ibiza.
In the snap, the Influencer wore a two-piece floral bikini with a plunging triangle top that gave a peek of her cleavage. The outfit kept her toned midriff on display while showing her toned legs also. Her hair was a loose wave while her makeup was a soft bronze touch.
Are Arabella And Kori Sampson Still Dating?
After signing up for the Celebrity Ex in the city show (a show which is about helping stars that have gone through heartbreak find love through blind dates), Arabella was faced with her ex, Kori Sampson and many were shocked that they were dating because they kept their relationship out of the public eye. It was then that Kori disclosed that Arabella had been sending him emails even after their breakup.