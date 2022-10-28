Quintessa Swindell Stuns In A High Slit Dress For 'Black Adam' Premiere

Close up of Quintessa Swindell
Getty | Karwai Tang

chisom

From Euphoria to the big screen for Black Adam, Quintessa Swindell is making an impression on us with her talent and fashion. The young actress impressed at the Black Adam premieres and pre-premiere press runs in London.

She showed up to the carpet in a two-piece pant set while she chose a loose-fitted two-toned dress for the U.S. premiere and a thigh-high slit dress before the London event. Swindell played the superhero, Cyclone and has garnered a devoted fanbase for her portrayal.

Check out the best of the 25-year-old this season.

Photocall In A Fall-Inspired Trench Dress

Quintessa Swindell at the Black Adam photocall
Getty | Kate Green

Swindell wore a Fall-appropriate trench dress with a thigh-high slit for the Black Adam photocall in London. The Vera Wang dress was made of a tan cotton material with long sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline revealing her bare neck.

The 25-year-old paired the high slit trench dress with black thigh-high stiletto boots reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra's 2017 MET Gala style. Swindell also styled her black hair in a double-knotted bun and wore tiny hoop earrings to compliment her outfit.

Laidback At The London Premiere

Quintessa Swindell at the Black Adam premiere, London
Getty | Mike Marsland

For the main event, Swindell went for a two-piece tracksuit-inspired set in white. Her outfit had a loose-fitted top, a plunging neckline decorated with embroidery, and matching loose pants embroidered on both sides.

Unlike the photocall event, Swindell wore her hair in a loose-plaited ponytail and paired her otherwise casual outfit with black court shoes. Her almost half a million Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her laidback fashion style and express as much in the comments.

Bright And Yellow In Mexico

Quintessa Swindell in Mexico for the Black Adam premiere
Getty | Hector Vivas

The most glam Swindell was for the Black Adam premiere in Mexico and the USA. In Mexico, she wore a custom-made Fendi dress by Mr Kim Jones. The sheer maxi dress has thin string straps holding the single-layered material, which teased her matching yellow underwear.

It was also the first time Swindell debuted her stiletto boots on the Black Adam carpet. We like it very much and don't mind it staying longer. The actress also let her curly hair down in a center part and accessorized lightly.

Showing Skin In the U.S.

Quintessa Swindell at the Black Adam America World Premiere
Getty | Rob Kim

The final and definitely not the least look for the Black Adam premieres were in the U.S., where Swindell showed up in a black and gold two-toned dress and low braided bun. The actress surely proved her fashion versatility during this circuit.

Her custom Celine gown was a loose maxi number with a plunging backline teasing parts of her skin from the back to the side boobs.

