Quintessa Swindell Stuns In A High Slit Dress For 'Black Adam' Premiere

From Euphoria to the big screen for Black Adam, Quintessa Swindell is making an impression on us with her talent and fashion. The young actress impressed at the Black Adam premieres and pre-premiere press runs in London.

She showed up to the carpet in a two-piece pant set while she chose a loose-fitted two-toned dress for the U.S. premiere and a thigh-high slit dress before the London event. Swindell played the superhero, Cyclone and has garnered a devoted fanbase for her portrayal.

Check out the best of the 25-year-old this season.