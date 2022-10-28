Demi Rose has put an eye-popping display as she flaunts her famous curves while enjoying a luxurious vacation in Costa Rica. The model, 27, jetted out of her Europe base to enjoy Central American sunshine, ensuring her Instagram followers stay updated. Demi updated her account this week with jaw-dropping photos while showing off her assets as she posed poolside with a huge tray of food. Demi wore only a white bathrobe that was pretty open; as usual, though, the British beauty stayed classy.
Demi Rose Stuns In Nothing But A Bathrobe
Stuns In Bathrobe For Breakfast Pics
Photos showed Demi looking sensational as she sat amid a luxurious terrace overlooking lush jungle greenery and some mountains. The Instagram star sat solo and by a still pool, and it looked like the hotel she was staying at brought out everything on the menu.
Demi had toast, bagels, pastries, and cooked food, plus juice and coffee. Eyes were likely on Demi's curves, though, as she highlighted her famous cleavage in her white robe. Demi added a towel wrapped around her head while looking glamorous and tagging herself in Costa Rica.
'A Little Slice Of Heaven'
In a short caption, Demi wrote: "A little slice of heaven." Demi is known for her love of travel and has, this year, already jetted out to France, the Caribbean, plus the U.S. For the latter, she went West while attending the Coachella music festival.
Shortly before flying out to Costa Rica, Demi made headlines for being candid in an Instagram Q&A as she addressed being bullied at school and becoming a carer for her now-deceased mother.
Getting Honest About The Past
Noting tougher times, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador revealed:
"Growing up it was very hard getting bullied in school, having parental abuse, and then at the age of 17 becoming a full-time carer for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair bound." Demi lost her mother and father within eight months, leading her to address her mental health.
Showing Gratitude
The brunette beauty continued:
"I get misjudged a lot but honestly those who meet me say I'm the nicest and that warms my heart." Demi then thanked fans for their support over the years. The former Fashion Nova partner will soon hit 20 million Instagram followers - check out her account for more.