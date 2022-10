Anitta is on fire in her new music video with Black Eyed Peas and El Alfa for their latest single, Simply the Best. The Brazilian act attained global superstar status when her song, Envolver topped the worldwide Spotify chart earlier this year.

Since then, she's collaborated with bigger stars and cemented her spot as a popstar of this generation. The singer's unique fashion is as notable as her outfits and she brought it into the Simply the Best video.