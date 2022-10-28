Lou Ferrigno Once Revealed What Gave Arnold Arch Rival Schwarzenegger An Advantage Over Him

Lou Ferrigno stopped training for Mr. Olympia properly after his defeat in 1975. In fact, after suffering a defeat in 1975, Ferrigno burned a hole in his pocket. His finances were in trouble, and he resorted to sleeping on benches for a week until Joe Weider extended a helping hand.

To support himself, Ferrigno found himself manual work as a tinsmith, but he quit after a couple of years. But, the bodybuilder had to find his calling, leading him to Hollywood.

Owing to his physique, Ferrigno bagged the role of The Hulk in the 1977 The Incredible Hulk series. Ideally, he was supposed to be a part of only the pilot episode and then make his way back to bodybuilding.

Considering the success of the pilot, it turned into a series and Ferrigno was showered with offers.

Not only did Lou Ferrigno play the role of The Incredible Hulk, but he also played the role of the main character in Hercules (1983) and The Adventures of Hercules II (1985). On the other hand, Arnold Schwarzenegger took a similar route and paved his way to Hollywood as well!

To conclude, you can say that both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno had their own obstacles to overcome, but both of them followed their calling and are now renowned names in the industries!