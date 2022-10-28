Georgia Steel is stunning fans in a brand new look as she drops it low while in thigh-highs. The 24-year-old British media personality continues to prove immensely popular on Instagram, and likes came in fast as she updated her account earlier this week. The Celebs Go Dating star delighted her 1.6 million followers with a leggy snap yesterday, posing in a skintight and strapless minidress and embracing the thigh-high boots trend sweeping celebrity style this year.
Georgia Steel Sizzles In Mini Dress And Thigh High Boots
In a large gallery of selfies, Georgia showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a look that fashion queen Khloe Kardashian would approve of. The stunner posed amid marbled and tiled floors, crouching down low in a tight black tube dress, also going with a thigh-skimming length.
Georgia showed off her slim arms and toned shoulders here, also flashing her shapely legs as she wore black suede boots rising to her thighs. The TV star opted for her slightly highlighted locks worn down and slightly waved around her shoulders, also sporting a warming face of makeup complete with light blush and a rosy lip. A barely-there manicure added minimal glam touches.
Brands Want Her, And They've Got Her
In a caption, Georgia plugged fashion accessory company Steve Madden, writing:
"Keep it simpleGEORGIA25 for 25% off @stevemaddenuk #stevemaddenuk ad."
Steel may continue to influence, but she's climbed the ranks when it comes to clothing. The star boasts her own collection with Missy Empire, and she recently promoted it while sharing both images and video footage of herself on Instagram. Showing off her figure in a series of sizzling looks last month, she wrote:
"You can now shop my @missyempire collection exclusively on website. Hope you guys love it and much I enjoyed creating it 🤍 #missyempirexgeesteel #ad."
Aspiring Young
Georgia was 20 when she appeared on Love Island back in 2018. "I’ve always liked entertaining people from a really young age," she told Glamour.
"As soon as I was walking I was putting on little shows in the living room. I think what really makes me stand out is that I’m very big hearted, I give everything to everybody around me and I just want to pass on the love. I don’t think there’s many people like that these days."
Doesn't Hurt To Be Career-Driven
Georgia largely spoke of what she seeks in men, but she did show career ambition.
"I really want to be happy with a family one day but I’m also really career-driven. I’d love to have success with my career," she added.