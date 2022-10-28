Kaitlyn Dever is stunning as she flaunts her figure and rocks 2022's biggest sheer trend. The Netflix star, 25, is fresh from an Instagram update showing off her style and her endorsement potential - Kaitlyn attended an event hosted by luxury jewelry Tiffany & Co., as the designer continues to muscle up with high-profile celebrities. Kaitlyn dazzled for her night out, opting for a crochet dress and classic black, also drawing attention to her sensational silhouette.
Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress
The Latest
Stuns At Tiffany Event
Looking gorgeous, Kaitlyn posed backed by a gold LOCK sign alerting fans to Tiffany & Co.'s latest collection. The brunette opted for a not-too-skin-heavy look, wearing a sleeveless and figure-hugging black dress in sparkly black. An unusual sheer and crochet chest panel drew attention to Kaitlyn's neckline, although she was also flaunting her toned arms as she went low-key with her hair down and tied back.
Of course, the actress also wore diamonds from Tiffany. In a caption, she wrote: "Thank you @tiffanyandco for having me last night to celebrate your new LOCK collection 🦋💙." Tiffany & Co. has this year partnered up with major stars including singer Beyonce and mogul Kim Kardashian, with actress Anya Taylor-Joy recently featuring on the brand's social media.
Rocking The Major Brands
A quick look at Dever's Instagram shows an array of high-end brands cherry-picking her for their events. This fall, she has rocked luxury designers Dior and Chanel, mentioning both in captions.
The Last Man Standing star has also been recently profiled by In Style Aus, where she opened up. "The experiences I’ve had have been so good, so wholesome, and every project I’ve done I’ve been surrounded by really nice people who are also really passionate people," she said of her acting career so far. Kaitlyn is also known for the Hulu drama Dopesick.
Loving The 'Camaraderie'
Of her experiences on-set, the star continued:
"The process varies because you’re working with a different style of dialogue and a different style of directing each time, but the sense of camaraderie and community that you get on a set is so great."
Kaitlyn is still building up her social media presence - while her following on IG sits at under 700,000, the brand interest is testimony to her appeal.
Celebrity Followers!
Everyone loves a celebrity following, and these days, it means something. Dever's Instagram is followed by famous faces including actresses Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney, plus model Kaia Gerber. Follow her account for more!