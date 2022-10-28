Chanel West Coast is dropping new swimwear content on her social media as she enjoys the final weeks of her pregnancy. The rapper and MTV star has under two weeks to go before she and boyfriend Dom Fenison welcome their baby girl, but the pregnancy hasn't stopped Chanel from posting on Instagram. In a recent share, the No Plans hitmaker shouted out iconic designer Versace in a gallery of images, wearing a sexy bikini look while flaunting her curves and toned figure. Of course, she made sure to tag Donatella Versace's best-selling label.
Chanel West Coast Is A Hot Versace Mami In This Bikini!
It's Always Versace Time
Going loud with Versace's iconic prints, Chanel posed amid glamorous indoor settings while flaunting her fit figure. The Coasty Swim founder went monogrammed, wearing black and pink pants bearing the Versace logo and pairing them with a skimpy and crochet-like bikini top in white - the top also offered hints of black.
The L.A.-born star sat on the chaise longue while wearing fluffy heeled mules in black as she added in circular shades, tons of pearl jewels, plus a full face of makeup complete with a bold red lip. Chanel wore her long hair down - fans will note that she wasn't flaunting her baby bump here.
In a caption, West Coast told fans: "#VersaceMami new music out now! LINK IN BIO 😘 Fave 1-4?"
Chanel is a known lover of designer brands and adores the likes of Gucci, Dior, and Stella McCartney. She also regularly includes them in her lyrics - she's even penned a Karl track to honor deceased Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld.
"Well Chanel’s my middle name. It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived--she lived in Chelsea--and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume," she told Fashionista.
Baby Coming Soon!
Chanel has spent much of the latter part of 2022 updating fans on her pregnancy. She and Dom have also enjoyed a Jamaica vacation with their unborn child, where the bump was already visible. Chanel has also shared her gender reveal party.
Might Change Her Music
Chanel has opened up on how pregnancy has changed her. She's loving the journey, but has revealed that her hard-hitting music edge may tone down once the baby arrives. She's also been busy launching a new brand.
Now Offering Swimwear!
Fall 2022 brings the launch of Coasty Swim as Chanel debuts her swimwear brand. Also retailing swimwear are celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Jessie James Decker.