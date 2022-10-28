Chanel West Coast Is A Hot Versace Mami In This Bikini!

Going loud with Versace's iconic prints, Chanel posed amid glamorous indoor settings while flaunting her fit figure. The Coasty Swim founder went monogrammed, wearing black and pink pants bearing the Versace logo and pairing them with a skimpy and crochet-like bikini top in white - the top also offered hints of black.

The L.A.-born star sat on the chaise longue while wearing fluffy heeled mules in black as she added in circular shades, tons of pearl jewels, plus a full face of makeup complete with a bold red lip. Chanel wore her long hair down - fans will note that she wasn't flaunting her baby bump here.

In a caption, West Coast told fans: "#VersaceMami new music out now! LINK IN BIO 😘 Fave 1-4?"

Chanel is a known lover of designer brands and adores the likes of Gucci, Dior, and Stella McCartney. She also regularly includes them in her lyrics - she's even penned a Karl track to honor deceased Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld.

"Well Chanel’s my middle name. It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived--she lived in Chelsea--and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume," she told Fashionista.