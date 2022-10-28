Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Legs In Stunning Bathtub Snap

Kate Hudson is fresh from stunning fans in a leggy and tub-set snap. The 43-year-old actress and daughter to Goldie Hawn remains a firm favorite on Instagram, and her army of followers has been sending the thumbs-up ever since the share went live yesterday. Kate was posing in a glam shoot, also going for a girly pink look. The A-Lister also shouted out Vogue Greece for the photo.

Stuns In Leggy Tub Snap

Kate Hudson
Getty | Joe Scarnici

Posing for an edgy finish with slight '60s vibes, Kate was photographed seated amid a white tub with jet features. The blonde sat on a ledge as she flaunted her toned legs, wearing an unusual and pale pink minidress with a jacket feel - the ruched number boasted a matching and dramatic hood, plus a massive bow detail at the neck.

Kate also posed wearing pale blue gloves and holding a phone - there were major hotel room vibes as the Fabletics partner gazed down the lens of the camera. Kate also sported a matte face of makeup complete with foundation and blush, plus a rosy red lip. She accessorized her outfit with chunky and huge white platform heels with multiple straps.

Thanking Vogue Greece

Kate Hudson
Getty | Pablo Cuadra

In a caption, Kate told fans: "The only way to roll calls ☎️ LOVED THIS SHOOT SO MUCH! The team was amazing and we had a blast playing! 📸 THANK YOU @voguegreece OUT NOW!!! Editor-in-chief: @thaleiavoguegr," also tagging other members of the magazine team, plus her glam team. A famous brand was also name-dropped - French designer Chanel was behind the manicure.

Flew Her Out For The Shoot

Kate Hudson
Getty | Anadolu Agency

Kate enjoyed some travel perks for her shoot - it looks like Vogue Greece got her all set up for some time out in the Mediterranean sun. "Love this country 🇬🇷 Love to Vogue 💁‍♀️ We shot #GlassOnion @knivesout in Greece and loved every second. Thank you @voguegreece for a wonderful time 💫 OUT NOW!" Kate wrote on Instagram while sharing her magazine cover.

A 'Deep Appreciation' For Fashion

Kate Hudson
Getty | VALERIE MACON

Kate has long been a Hollywood style queen and she knows her brands. The Knives Out star recently rocked classic designer Carolina Herrera on Instagram and has also opened up about her mindset when it comes to fashion.

“I have such a deep appreciation for fashion,” she told Vogue. “I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists—and I consider designers artists—put into everything they create.” 

