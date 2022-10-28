Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Legs In Stunning Bathtub Snap

Posing for an edgy finish with slight '60s vibes, Kate was photographed seated amid a white tub with jet features. The blonde sat on a ledge as she flaunted her toned legs, wearing an unusual and pale pink minidress with a jacket feel - the ruched number boasted a matching and dramatic hood, plus a massive bow detail at the neck.

Kate also posed wearing pale blue gloves and holding a phone - there were major hotel room vibes as the Fabletics partner gazed down the lens of the camera. Kate also sported a matte face of makeup complete with foundation and blush, plus a rosy red lip. She accessorized her outfit with chunky and huge white platform heels with multiple straps.