Elizabeth Banks brought out her comedic side in a bubbly reel with Trevor Noah while looking stunning in a figure-hugging dress. The super-talented actress showed up in style as she continued to promote her new film.
Elizabeth Banks Stuns In A Tight Dress In Fun Reel With Trevor Noah
Banks Dazzled Her Media Timeline
Banks shared a fun reel via Instagram before her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The actress, who has previously featured in comedic films, brought out her funny side in the clip alongside late-night show host Noah. For the amusing clip, she showed up in a form-fitting dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves.
The burgundy-colored midi dress featured a cutout above the bodice that displayed a bit of skin, an asymmetrical hem, and a thigh slit. She styled her blonde hair in a stylish updo with a side part and finished the look with gold hoop earrings and light makeup. Noah also featured in the clip, wearing a black tux paired with a lilac shirt.
Banks Stuns For 'Call Jane' Premiere
Banks' reel with Noah comes a few days after her Los Angeles premiere of Call Jane. The Pitch Perfect star showed up for the Call Jane premiere at the Skirball Cultural Center In Los Angeles in a gorgeous black dress.
She was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves. The gorgeous dress featured rhinestone detail buttons and a front slit. She added to the glamor of her look with a pair of pointed-toe silhouettes and matched the glittery details of her dress with shiny silver earrings. She styled her blonde hair in a wavy side, finishing the look with simple makeup.
What Banks Learned While Filming' Call Jane'
Banks recently spoke about starring in her new movie, what she learned and how her own experiences came to play in the film. The Massachusetts native what she learned while filming Call Jane, a movie about the underground abortion care network operated out of Chicago during the late '60s and early '70s.
The film featured Banks as a housewife who seeks out abortion care after she learns her second pregnancy could threaten her life. Speaking to Vanity Fair about the movie, the actress revealed that she learned how to perform an abortion but would need more practice to perform one.
She Shared Her Personal Experience
While Banks has been a vocal advocate for abortion care, her character lives at a time when abortion was still illegal in most states. Even today, the Hunger Games star said she has still met medical practitioners who are insensitive about reproductive care.
She noted that her experience with Call Jane involved "a lot of sense memory in the acting." She also shared her own story of being dismissed by a male technician with no regard for her feelings while at an appointment to treat her ovarian cysts.