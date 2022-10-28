Ronda Rousey Gets Slammed By WWE Fans Over Roman Reigns Comments

Logan Paul has created his identity in WWE with immense effort. He did not hold back in the Performance Centre, and rapidly proved that he was more than ready to take on pro-wrestlers in the ring.

He took on pro-wrestlers such as The Miz and The Mysterios since his WWE debut.

However, the YouTuber-turned-wrestler had other ideas when WWE announced he would come to SmackDown. Upon his arrival, he challenged Roman Reigns for The Undisputed Universal Championship. While many believed The Tribal Chief wouldn’t agree to the match, interestingly WWE booked the match for Crown Jewel 2022 at Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Nevertheless, certain keen observers knew this was coming since this match was teased during Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

The question is - will The Maverick dethrone The Tribal Chief?